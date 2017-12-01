Man arrested after jumping out of car on meth

Aspen police arrested a 19-year-old man Thursday for possession of methamphetamines after he jumped out of a moving car, according to court documents.

Julian Gomez, of Glenwood Springs, first came to the attention of police when a person called emergency dispatchers, reported the moving car incident and said Gomez was "on meth," according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

An Aspen community resource officer soon spotted Gomez on Powerplant Road and followed him to the bike path by the roundabout on Highway 82, the affidavit states. A police officer then arrived, causing Gomez to begin running down the bike path, though he stopped when the officer turned on his overhead lights.

"Since the reporting party stated that Gomez was on meth, I asked Gomez if he was doing any hard drugs," the affidavit states. "Gomez stated the last time he used crystal meth was on (Thursday) morning."

The officer also asked Gomez if he had any crystal methamphetamine on him.

"Gomez then stated that he did and pulled out a green container of his own accord," according to the affidavit.

Inside the container were gray and white crystals that later tested positive for crystal meth, the affidavit states.

Gomez was charged with felony drug possession and taken to the Pitkin County Jail. A district judge allowed him out of jail Friday on a $250 cash bond and placed him in a sobriety monitoring program.

