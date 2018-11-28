 Malika Wolf | AspenTimes.com

Malika Wolf

Nov. 29, 1950 - Nov. 28, 2012

In loving memory of

Malika Wolf

11/29/1950-11/28/2012

You are always in our hearts

Your soul shines bright

