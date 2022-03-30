“Major rockslide” closes Highway 133 in both directions Wednesday
A rockslide that occurred 10 miles south of Redstone on Highway 133 early Wednesday has shut down the highway in both directions indefinitely while crews attempt to clear the debris, according to a Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman.
“The slide is made up of three boulders sized 7 feet by 7 feet, or larger, plus smaller rocks as well,” according to an email to The Aspen Times from Elise Thatcher. “Crews are drilling the boulders to break them into smaller pieces, so that crews can clear the slide from the roadway.”
The slide is past the turnoff for Marble and on the section before the McClure Pass summit when driving south on Highway 133.
No vehicles were hit by the slide, which occurred in the early morning hours Wednesday, and crews had not found evidence of damage to the road that might prolong the closure, she said. Thatcher did not have an estimate as to when the road might reopen and advised motorists to use alternate routes Wednesday.
Drivers can refer to COtrip.org for alternate routes. A Pitkin Alert went out about 5 a.m. regarding the closure.
Pitkin Community Traffic Alert – MM 44 Hwy 133 is closed in both directions due to a major rock slide. The expected length of this event is unknown.— Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) March 30, 2022
This is a developing story that will be updated.
