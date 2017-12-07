Lowe, CDC terminate purchase contract on Pan and Fork property in Basalt

The Aspen development firm that wanted to build a condominium-hotel on the old Pan and Fork property near downtown Basalt has given up its option to buy the land.

Lowe Enterprises and landowner Roaring Fork Community Development Corp. mutually agreed to terminate the contract, the parties said in a statement Thursday.

Michael McVoy, board president of the CDC, said the contract with Lowe had been renewed seven times over the past three years. The contract for the sale of 2.3 acres of vacant land hinged on Lowe submitting an application to the town and getting approval.

"Comments and feedback from town officials have made it clear that Lowe will not obtain development approvals for any of their proposals, leading the CDC and Lowe to jointly agree to terminate the agreement," the parties said in the joint statement.

Lowe has never filed a formal proposal but it outlined its general concept for the Basalt Town Council in August. It informally proposed an 85,000-square-foot condominium hotel and associated commercial development on 1.3 acres. It offered to help the town acquire an additional 1-acre of the CDC property for a park.

Basalt Mayor Jacque Whitsitt said the Town Council never formally acted on the project, but "word on the street" was that some board members opposed a condo-hotel.

"We never received an application so we had nothing to comment on formally," she said.

This story will be updated.