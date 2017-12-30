Loveland Ski Area employee who died in workplace accident was father who recently returned to Colorado

The Loveland Ski Area employee who died in an accident while working Thursday morning was identified by his family as Adam Lee, a father who moved back to Colorado this past summer, according to Denver7. Lee had returned to his native state of Colorado from Michigan with his wife and kids.

Lee’s sister told Denver7 that Lee was killed while working on one of the kid lifts known as the Magic Carpet. Occupational Safety and Health Administration area director Herb Gibson says the lift — essentially a conveyor belt that ferries skiers and snowboarders uphill — was not in use when the accident occurred.

A YouCaring page has been set up to raise funds for the family.

"From the short time I have spent with them, I learned what a wonderful person Adam was and what an amazing father he was to his children. Erika and her family are still in shock at his unexpected death. This fundraiser is being established to help Erika with everyday expenses like rent and groceries," writes Abby Greenberg Timberlake, a friend of the family who set up the YouCaring page.

KUSA-TV reported Friday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of Thursday's accident.