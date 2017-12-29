Loveland Ski Area employee dies in workplace accident

DENVER — Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was caught in a snow-level lift he was working on at Loveland Ski Area.

KUSA-TV reported Friday that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the cause of Thursday’s accident.

The identity of the 40-year-old man hasn’t been released.

OSHA area director Herb Gibson says the “magic carpet” lift — essentially a conveyor belt that ferries skiers and snowboarders uphill — was not in use when the accident occurred.

Gibson tells KUSA the worker “got caught up in some of the equipment.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.