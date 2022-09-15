Six items to help you stay comfortable while ramping up for your next adventure

Playing hard means crashing hard. Whether you’re coming off the crag, settling into the campsite or changing out of sweat-soaked biking clothes, below are some pre- and post-adventure items to help recover from, or ramp up for, a multitude of adventures.

1. Voited Recycled Rip-stop Outdoor Camping PillowBlanket

Insulated, machine washable and made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles, Voited products are always a favorite of mine for their versatility and warmth. The blanket can also snap into a sleep sack, stuff into a pillow or snap around your neck for a cozy cape. I even have one of these for my dog. The ripstop fabric in its construction makes it especially durable for the outdoors, and the extensive choice of fun graphics make it a favorite around the campfire. $110, Voited.com.

Voited Blanket

Courtesy photo

2. Vuori Performance Jogger

If you’re late to the Vuori game, take my word for it: Their products are incredible. I own several pieces and have a hard time wearing anything else. My favorite is probably the performance jogger. Made with Vuori’s DreamKnit fabric, these have a relaxed fit with a tapered leg and cuff that sits at the ankle. Available in women’s and men’s styles, sizes and lengths. $94-98, Vuori.com. Vuori products are also available at Bristlecone Mountain Sports in Willits.





Vuori Jogger

Courtesy photo

3. Chaco Ramble Puff Cinch

When your feet are working overtime, treat them to a post-hike outdoor slipper. Chaco’s Ramble line is a favorite, and I recently tried the cinch version. Constructed with diamond quilting reminiscent of a puffy jacket, the Ramble Cinch has a one-handed closure that allows for an easy slide-on and closure. I like these better than the usual mule slip-on camp shoes because you can close out the elements a bit. One complaint is that they run a bit narrow and don’t work as well if you’re wearing heavy socks. I recommend sizing up. Water resistant, durable and burly in the sole, these are available in women’s and men’s sizes. $80, Chaco.com. Chaco products are also available at the Ute Mountaineer in Aspen.

Chaco Rambler Cinch

Courtesy photo

4. Landmark Project National Park Beanie

Lucky for us mountain dwellers, temperatures allow us to rock a beanie year-round. Whether I’m using it to warm up, hoping it hides my hideous camping hair or both, I always have one stuffed somewhere. I recently came across the beautifully designed National Park selection from The Landmark Project. Multiple park designs are available. My Glacier National Park beanie never fails to receive compliments. $32, Thelandmarkproject.com.

Landmark Project Beanie

Courtesy photo

5. Title Nine Speed Racer Tunic

Especially in the fall, layering is key. It can go from 80 to 40 degrees in one day. I love this tunic from Title Nine for its versatility. I can throw it on with leggings in the morning for a quick stroll, strip down to just the tunic in the afternoon for a quick paddle and throw a jacket over it at night to head to dinner. Light and quick drying, it includes 50 UPF protection. A little stretch and adjustable side shirring make this piece pretty much ready for anything. Available in a variety of sizes and colors. $89, Titlenine.com.

Title Nine Speed Racer

Courtesy photo

6. Tentree Treefleece Oversized Zip Hoodie

It’s hard to beat a giant, cozy hoody when you’re in-between adventures. This oversized zip-up from Tentree is made from super soft organic cotton and Tencel fabric. Truly on the big side, I even like using this as something I can change underneath when I’m in my car at the trailhead. Great for layering, the hoodie is available in multiple sizes and colors. This exact version isn’t available for men, but there are many similar zip-up hoodies available for men on the website. $98, Tentree.com. Tentree products are also available at Bristlecone Mountain Sports in Willits.

Tentree Hoodie

Courtesy photo

Meg Simon is an Aspen-based freelance writer, graphic designer and founder of Simon Finch Creative. She can be reached at meg@simonfinchcreative.com .