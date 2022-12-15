Louis Swiss partners with MML Hospitality

Louis Swiss Pastry is partnering with MML Hospitality.

Louis Swiss Bakery

For the second time in the past 18 months, Aspen’s oldest and the Western Slope’s largest, full-scale bakery, Louis Swiss, will undergo ownership changes. A partnership between local philanthropist Jill Soffer and Austin, Texas-based MML Hospitality was formed to own and operate the bakery, along with longtime MML baker and pastry chef Jennifer Tucker.

The 40-year-old bakery was founded by Renee Tornare when he came to Aspen in 1982, bringing the concept of his family bakery and that iconic sign from Switzerland — and named it after his father, Louis, who taught him how to bake.

His younger brother, Felix, joined him at age 17, and the two of them worked side by side, along with their father, who eventually moved to Aspen to build Louis Swiss into a local institution.

Over the years, the bakery changed locations three times and eventually landed in its current 3,000-square-foot space at the Aspen Business Center.

Over 20 years ago, Felix Tornare and his wife, Sarah, took ownership of the business and purchased the building in 1998.





It became a local favorite for picking up an affordable bite away from the hustle and bustle of Aspen’s core, with everyone from workers to flight attendants lined up in the mornings for coffee, pastries, and those enormous breakfast burritos.

In August 2021, Tornare decided to sell Louis Swiss to locals Andrew Helsley and Jill Soffer to focus on his other job as owner of Milagro Ranch. Tornare retained ownership of the building.

It’s uncertain what happened to the partnership between Helsley and Soffer, but Soffer was recently listed as sole owner of the business on the Louis Swiss website.

New menu item: Tuna Salad Sandwich with shredded lettuce, tomato, and red onion on your choice of house baked bread .

Enter MML Hospitality.

MML Hospitality’s love affair with Aspen began when founding partners Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman spent winters skiing and summers biking and hiking with their families and friends. In 2017, they opened Clark’s Aspen, followed by Las Montañas this year, and have recently acquired Mountain Chalet.

“MML is thrilled to further expand its Aspen footprint with Louis Swiss Bakery,” McGuire said. “The MML team will honor the bakery’s rich history, serving freshly-baked artisan breads and pastries as well as breakfast and lunch specials at its location in the Aspen Business Center.”

New menu item: Roasted tomato and basil soup with Clark’s sourdough bread on the side

McGuire acknowledged it’s important to maintain the character, charm, and affordability of Louis Swiss. Therefore, the plans to make small incremental changes to the space, retaining the walk-in retail counter, and implementing improvements, like sandwiches and salads made with nitrate-free meats and local, fresh ingredients, as well as bringing in their bread, croissant, and cookie programs.

New menu item: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich with gruyere and grain mustard on Clark’s sourdough bread.

“There needs to be affordable places for people to eat in this valley, so there will be tweaks, but it will still be affordable and accessible to everyone,” he said.

The bakery will continue serving local restaurants, hotels, and businesses through wholesale relationships and the Aspen farmer’s market on Saturdays in the summer. Many of the pastry and bread recipes from MML’s Austin bakery, Swedish Hill, will be shared with Louis Swiss.

Louis Swiss baguettes.

The group hopes to expand into downtown Aspen with a coffee and pastry shop in the future.

And, for everyone who loves the artisan sourdough bread at Clark’s, you no longer need to harass and beg the staff for leftover loaves to take home. Now, you can walk into Louis Swiss and buy one at your leisure.

Clark’s sourdough bread now available at Louis Swiss.

