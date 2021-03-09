Lottery to be held for Sky Mountain Park elk hunting

A lottery will be held March 24 to see who gets coveted hunting privileges at Sky Mountain Park in the fall.

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will hold the lottery this month to choose five participating hunters so that they can apply for a fourth-season tag in Unit 43 with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officials with the open space program will check with CPW in June to make sure the chosen hunters following through with acquiring the property tag.

Three alternates will also be drawn. Hunters whose names were drawn last year won’t be eligible for the drawing this year.

The hunt will be for cow elk only. It will take place during the fourth season, Nov. 24-28. To qualify, hunters must have a Colorado hunting license and a tag allowing them to hunt for a cow elk in the fourth season in Colorado game management unit 43.

This will be the eighth year a limited hunt has taken place at Sky Mountain Park in an effort to manage the elk population that uses the open space as both winter habitat and a migration corridor. Last fall, two hunters on the property were successful in harvesting an elk.

To enter the lottery, prospective hunters must provide their name, address and phone number by noon on March 22. Please email the information to janet.urquhart@pitkincounty.com . Only hunters who supply all of the required information will be entered in the drawing.