Lost sheep rescued after spending 3 days on a porch in Vail

A domestic sheep lost its herd but is safe after spending three days on the porch of a Vail home, thanks to the property manager and her neighbors with May Builders.

“I showed up to work today thinking I was doing plumbing,” said Gabriel Douglass, who helped remove the stranded sheep with Ryan May, owner of May Builders.

Mariella Moyer, the property manager for the new home on Davos Trail road in Vail, said the female sheep was stuck on the porch for three days and would see its reflection in the home’s windows thinking it was with its herd. Moyer, along with other neighbors, notified authorities about the sheep, but it was ultimately up to Moyer to deal with the sheep.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said after the two- to three-minute rescue. “I’ve seen some crazy things, but I’ve never had to deal with a lost sheep.”

Moyer lives on a farm, and May lives nearby and already owns a pet sheep. If the sheep’s owner doesn’t come forward, then the sheep will be in safe hands. Moyer is having the sheep looked at by a vet and taking care of it for the time being.

“If she doesn’t get claimed, she has a great home,” she said.

May and Douglass left a construction site Tuesday morning to join Moyer in Vail. The sheep was stuck in a corner of the porch, scared to come out.

“It probably got away from all those sheep that graze on Piney would be my guess,” May said. “I just don’t want her to starve or get hurt.”

Neighbor Pete Thompson was there Tuesday morning watching from the street.

“They were so gentle in the way they rescued it,” he said. “It was wonderful.”

As May and Douglass pulled into Home Depot in Avon on their way back to the construction site Tuesday, they saw two more sheep wandering near Interstate 70.

“Are you kidding me? Two more sheep?” he said while chasing them around Avon. Those two sheep were last seen heading north of Interstate 70.