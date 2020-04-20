Looking for a job or emergency support? A new Colorado website offers it all in one place

A screenshot of the OnwardCO landing page.



Colorado has teamed up with the philanthropic OnwardUS to launch a one-stop website where people who are unemployed or who are seeking emergency support services can find help and answers.

OnwardCO.org went live on Monday with 50,000 job listings and information on scores of resources, like where to find food, shelter and childcare.

The site is modeled after a similar initiative in California that is spreading to states across the country. The OnwardUS coalition aims to reduce the economic damage caused by the new coronavirus nationwide.

“As we work to ensure the health and safety of Coloradans during these unprecedented times, it’s critical that we also help the economy recover. OnwardCO is a key tool in that effort,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a written statement. “Colorado is proud to be part of the OnwardUS coalition, an example of the power of public private partnership.”

Support Local Journalism Donate



Click here to read the full story from The Colorado Sun about onwaardCO.org

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.