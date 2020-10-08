Longtime Snowmass on-mountain staple gets new name for new ski season

With the inauspicious ending to last season because of the pandemic shutdown, it also meant a sudden end to the more than 40-year legacy of Gywn’s High Alpine restaurant, Snowmass Resort’s popular mid-mountain haunt.

In an announcement Thursday touting improvements and changes for the upcoming season, word is out on the new name for the revamped establishment.

The space, which is located at the top of the Alpine Springs lift, will now be known as the High Alpine and Alpin Room restaurants. (The High Alpine lift, which was moved in 2015, is just below the restaurant.)

The formal dining area has been renamed the Alpin Room and “pays homage to the ski culture of the Alps and introduces a new menu that draws influence from the great mountain dining traditions of the French, Swiss and Austrian Alps,” according to a release sent from Snowmass Tourism. It will be open for breakfast and lunch (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

The bulk of the space, including the large outdoor deck and indoor seating, is called High Alpine and will continue “the tradition of market-style food and beverage options.”

In 1979, Gwyn Knowlton and George Gordon opened their on-mountain restaurant, and in 2018 Aspen Skiing Co. decided not to renew its lease contract with the family.

After the pandemic hit, the family ­— including daughter Whitney ­— had an impromptu food drive and gave away the food they were not able to serve for the end of the season.

Opening day at Snowmass and Aspen Mountain is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.