Longtime local Beth Albert joins Aspen Times’ advertising team

Longtime Aspen resident Beth Albert is returning to Colorado Mountain News Media and bringing more than 30 years of marketing, advertising and tourism experience with her.

Albert, who was the advertising director of the Snowmass Sun in 2002, will be working on a mixture of established and new clients and will also focus on developing the midvalley area.

"Beth is the kind of person who instantly elevates the game. She's passionate about customer service, has unparalleled drive and work ethic and is serious about having fun while working hard," Aspen Times publisher Samantha Johnston said. "Beth is a real marketing pro and we're lucky to have her on our team."

Beth most recently worked as the director of community relations for HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley. She has worked in advertising and communications for eight local mediums, but most notably at Snowmass Tourism where she developed the marketing department during an 11-year tenure.

"The Aspen Times team always puts the client first, supports each other and still manages to have a great time," Albert said. "I couldn't be more excited to be a part of that kind of family again."

She began her varied career as DJ "Spunky Beth" on KSNO radio. Her radio career also included KSPN and KMPS in Seattle before she began stints in advertising sales at the Aspen Daily News, Aspen Magazine, TV 16, KSNO and Aspen Sojourner.

"Having Beth on our sales team is a huge win for The Aspen Times," Times advertising director Ashton Hewitt said. "She brings knowledge about the community and the business that is invaluable."