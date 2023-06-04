Longevity Project: Panel Tuesday to take up best life practices in later years

The Longevity Event: Aging with Purpose When: Tuesday Where: TACAW, The Arts Campus at Willits Time: 5 p.m., Meet and Greet; 5:30-7, panel discussion Tickets: Can be purchased online at events.cmnm.org/e/longevity2023

It may feel like a Peter Pan, ageless society living here, but that would be an illusion. Time always wins out.

Our choices comes down to how we will live in our later years. To that end, the Longevity Project offers a free panel discussion Tuesday at The Arts Center at Willits (TACAW) about aging with purpose.

The panelists — all experts in the topic — will offer their insights into how best to navigate big life transitions while maintaining, or regaining, purpose. Moderator Lee Tuchfarber, CEO of Renew Senior Communities, comes to the discussion with some expertise of his own.

Presented by The Aspen Times and Glenwood Post Independent in partnership with Renew Senior Communities and TACAW, the Longevity Project is a bi-annual campaign to help educate our readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley.

Meet the panel:





Kari Cardinale: Modern Elder Academy, Community Without Borders.

Cardinale is senior vice president of Digital Strategy at Modern Elder Academy, the world’s first-ever “midlife wisdom school.” Dedicated to re-framing the concept of aging, Modern Elder Academy supports students navigating midlife with a renewed sense of purpose and possibility.

She helps design and deliver digital programs for the academy aiming to build a community movement redefining midlife as a calling. She has worked with hundreds of experts around the world and combining her 30 years of experience as a driven creative strategy social entrepreneur with her professional hosting, facilitating, training and private consulting skills to elicit the best ideas from today’s thought leaders.

Cardinale is a devotee of lifelong learning and has a background in archetypal psychology and organizational leadership.

Barbara Kreisman, Ph.D.: Dell Technologies, University of Denver, Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging.

Dr. Kreisman has had a varied career, from working organizational development director for Dell Technologies during the 1990s, to becoming associate dean of the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business, then on to her current role with the Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging, Ritchie School of Engineering. At age 73, she describes herself as a modern elder.

Her academic achievements consist of a Ph.D. in leadership and organizational behavior from the

University of Texas at Austin; a master’s degree in human resource development from the University of Texas at Austin; and a second interdisciplinary graduate degree in Business and Career Counseling from Arizona State University.

Additionally, she is a four-time alum of the Modern Elder Academy established by Chip Conley in Baja, Mexico, and has dedicated the past three years to research on aging and the challenges people face as they move into their next chapter. She co-designed and teaches the

“Retirement Journeys; New Roads, New Horizons” non-credit public offering at Denver University.

After completion of her Ph.D., she left the corporate world to become a professor of practice at the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business, where she was promoted to assistant dean and then associate dean responsible for the executive MBA, professional MBA and all executive education program offerings.

J. Scott McLagan: University of Denver, Intergistic Solutions, Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging.

McLagan is an emeritus professor of the practice in management at the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business, and a partner with Intergistic Solutions, a management consulting firm with offices in Denver and Austin, Texas. He was the faculty lead for the executive leadership and global business elements (classroom and experiential) in DU’s executive MBA program for 18 years prior to retiring in 2022.

He continues to teach and consult in leadership, executive team development and strategic planning/execution. Over the past 20 years he has led leadership programs and consulting engagements for over 80 organizations, including Newmont Mining, DCP Midstream, Kaiser Permanente, Denver Health, Centura Health, Comcast, Level 3/CenturyLink/Lumen, Starz, Lockheed Martin, Crocs, Pacific Life and Vail Resorts.

He is currently working with the Knoebel Institute for Healthy Aging at the University of Denver to develop the program Your Next Chapter: Aging and Well-Being. This program is focused on supporting mid- to late-career individuals or retirees to help define their path in purpose/meaning, health and relationships.

Before moving into academia and consulting, McLagan spent over 25 years in the corporate world and has a diverse professional background. He held senior executive roles with two large global companies (Fisher Controls and Emerson Electric) and a high-tech start-up later sold to Oracle. He has experience in general management, strategic planning, marketing and sales management.

Katherine Fry: CEO, Marble Consulting.

Fry is a retired human resources executive turned consultant and coach. Through her company, Marble Peak Consulting, Fry helps clients transition from deficit-based thinking to asset-based thinking. Her science-based evidence approach is rooted in positive psychology and neuroplasticity.

With 25 years of coaching experience, she helps people lead and live by leveling up, individually and collectively. In addition to being involved in the community, you can find Fry leveling up in part by ultrarunning on mountain trails during the summer and skinning and skiing in the winter.

“You can completely reinvent yourself,” she said. “It’s just never too late. And I help clients who are in their 20s really identify the direction they want to go and get crystal clear on that, and I have clients in their in their 50s and clients who are seven and eight years away from retiring who are really starting to ponder what’s next and starting to go in a new direction. And I think that that’s just so exciting and that’s exactly why I can’t wait for this longevity project and the panel discussion. I’m super excited about it.”

The Longevity Event: Aging with Purpose When: Tuesday

Where: TACAW, The Arts Campus at Willits

Time: 5 p.m., Meet and Greet; 5:30-7, panel discussion

Tickets: Can be purchased online at events.cmnm.org/e/longevity2023

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com.