Tweet all about it: Long walks in the woods at Aspen

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

CHECK-IN on your family, friends & neighbors #ski & #snowboard nation… because we’re all in this together no matter who you work for… how long you lived here or who you know! #ApresLIVE #Aspen #Breck #Vail #LocalsHelpingLocals #DoingMyPartCO #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands — @ApresLIVE

The Robotics World Championship was canceled but our Black Forest team has recently been accepted into the prestigious Maryland Tech Invitational robotics tournament at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory from June 19-21! #Aspen #Snowmass — @AspenAEF

This time last year I was getting ready to head to Aspen for my summer placement! What I’d give to been in the mountains of Colorado #uwtsd #tourismontour #theworldsourlecturetheatre #aspen — @LaurenLilboyce

Great news for the Roaring Fork Valley! Every town from Rifle to Aspen now has public charging! Silt, CO just opened their first kiosk this week. #Rifle #Silt #NewCastle #GlenwoodSprings #carbondale #basalt #Aspen — @westcoteslaclub

It’s going to be a wonderful weekend to take a [solo] walk in the woods #Aspen. #wishyouwerehere but #stayhome for now. — @AspenLodging

