Tweet all about it: Long walks in the woods at Aspen
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
CHECK-IN on your family, friends & neighbors #ski & #snowboard nation… because we’re all in this together no matter who you work for… how long you lived here or who you know! #ApresLIVE #Aspen #Breck #Vail #LocalsHelpingLocals #DoingMyPartCO #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands — @ApresLIVE
The Robotics World Championship was canceled but our Black Forest team has recently been accepted into the prestigious Maryland Tech Invitational robotics tournament at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory from June 19-21! #Aspen #Snowmass — @AspenAEF
This time last year I was getting ready to head to Aspen for my summer placement! What I’d give to been in the mountains of Colorado #uwtsd #tourismontour #theworldsourlecturetheatre #aspen — @LaurenLilboyce
Support Local Journalism
Great news for the Roaring Fork Valley! Every town from Rifle to Aspen now has public charging! Silt, CO just opened their first kiosk this week. #Rifle #Silt #NewCastle #GlenwoodSprings #carbondale #basalt #Aspen — @westcoteslaclub
It’s going to be a wonderful weekend to take a [solo] walk in the woods #Aspen. #wishyouwerehere but #stayhome for now. — @AspenLodging
The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. @TheAspenTimes. Follow us to get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.