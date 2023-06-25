Loneliness strikes at heart of America, surgeon general asserts

NBC's Andrea Mitchell and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy discussed the perils of rampant loneliness in America.

Nick Tininenko/Aspen Institute

Depression, anxiety, and suicide come up more and more in parenting, education, policymaking, the workplace and most of all, health care.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy took on loneliness as a root factor in mental health issues at Aspen Ideas Festival: Health on Saturday. His office recently released an 85-page advisory identifying loneliness a public health epidemic in America, afflicting one of every two adults.

Dr. Murthy highlighted the gravity of the loneliness crisis, saying it impacts young people perhaps more even than adults and more so than previously believed.

The consequences leave individuals feeling disconnected from others and at higher risk of depression, anxiety, and suicide. Moreover, social disconnection poses a physical health risk, he said, with an increased mortality rate comparable to smoking and surpassing the risk associated with obesity.

In his interview at the festival with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell, the surgeon general said addressing loneliness is crucial for individual well-being and vital for the health of society.





The surgeon general’s advisory aimed to bring awareness to the affects of loneliness and isolation on health and inspire action to rebuild social connections and communities nationwide.

Connected communities tend to be more economically prosperous, exhibit lower rates of violence, and demonstrate greater resilience in the face of challenges, he said.

“There is strength in numbers, but it’s time for us to end this silence. The suffering that happens when we are leading lonely lives. And what is happening to so many people in our country,” he said.

He said loneliness crisis predated the pandemic, which the lockdowns certainly didn’t help. He explained that decreased participation in community institutions, such as faith organizations and recreational leagues, has been a contributing factor for over half a century. Additionally, modern lifestyles characterized by increased mobility and job changes still need to address the social consequences of disconnection.

Murthy stressed the need for intentional investment in fostering social connections to mitigate the negative effects of these structural changes.

Chronic loneliness puts the body in a prolonged stress state, he said, resulting in increased inflammation, tissue and vascular damage, and a higher incidence of heart disease and other physical illnesses.

The Department of Health and Human Services, in a recent press release, outlined: “The physical health consequences of poor or insufficient connection include a 29% increased risk of heart disease, a 32% increased risk of stroke, and a 50% increased risk of developing dementia for older adults. Additionally, lacking social connection increases the risk of premature death by more than 60%.”

Murthy also addressed the stigma surrounding loneliness, emphasizing that many individuals feel shame and self-blame, which hinder open conversations about their struggles.

He said he was a shy, introverted child, who often felt lonely. He underscored the importance of understanding that loneliness stems from broader societal changes and structural forces rather than personal failings.

The interview delved into the alarming suicide rates among young people. Murthy talked about a 40% increase in suicide rates among individuals aged 10 to 19 between 2001 and 2019, with an even more substantial increase of 57% closer to the pandemic. He urged society to recognize the younger generation’s unprecedented challenges, emphasizing that intervention is essential to stem the growing crisis.

“Do they have somebody in their life who cares about them? Do strangers or teachers, or neighbors reach out to be kind and help them in their life? Do they take an interest in who they are when they make a mistake and not condemn them but give them a chance to recognize that their intentions were good or messed up somehow?” he asked. “These are the experiences that all of us can shape in our children’s lives in each other’s lives. And that can create the kind of movement and snowball effect that can move us from a world gripped by fear to a world powered by love.”

Loneliness is not merely a bad feeling but a significant public health concern that affects people of all ages. He urged individuals to take action, fostering kindness, empathy, and genuine human connections. He asked us to confront the stigma surrounding mental health, embrace our collective agency, and work towards a world where no one suffers silently.