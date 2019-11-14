Zane’s Tavern anticipates opening in Basalt in February

Basalt officials approved a liquor license for Zane’s Tavern on Tuesday night, but the owners of the popular Roaring Fork Valley bar and restaurant don’t anticipate opening in the midvalley until February.

Eddie Zane told the Basalt Town Council members, who were operating as the liquor authority, that he is just getting started on the interior finish at a new building at 190 Robison St. in Willits. The tavern will be located about one-half block from El Korita.

Eddie and Anna Zane operate Zane’s Tavern in Aspen and Snowmass Village. Eddie told the liquor authority the tavern in Basalt will be similar to the other establishments. It will be a neighborhood tavern with lots of televisions focused on sporting events. Zane’s will serve food made from scratch.

Zane said he heard a lot of feedback that dining options are extremely limited in Basalt after 9 p.m. He plans to remedy that by staying open until midnight seven days per week.

“If I can make it work in Snowmass, I can make it work anywhere,” he said.