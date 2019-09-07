Work on major Aspen thoroughfare begins next week

Traffic on Mill Street will be impacted for the next three weeks as construction crews begin work on a new city office building on Rio Grande Place.

Starting on Monday, driving lanes will be narrowed and the bike lane along the road will be closed so improvements to the right-of-way, ADA accessibility and sidewalks can be done.

City Engineer Trish Aragon said some underground work will occur to lay fiber optic cable for the new office building but both lanes will be open.

“The street is wide enough that there will be no major interruptions,” she said.

Excavation activities for the new 37,500-square-foot city offices building is ongoing through Sept. 13.

“Crews are preparing for major structural and utility work on the Rio Grande building, including the deconstruction of the front patio for structural work on the new city offices building,” said project manager Robert Schober in a statement. “There is a lot of work to be accomplished before winter and we are very grateful for everyone’s patience as we make progress.”

Access to the parking garage changes the week of Sept. 16. Garage users will enter the parking garage via North Mill Street, or the upper, west entrance and will exit via Rio Grande Place to Mill Street or to Spring Street, according to the statement.

The lower garage entrance is anticipated to be closed for approximately five weeks.

The blue staircase connecting Rio Grande Place and the plaza, located just east of the garage will close Monday and remain closed for the next two years.

The Jail Trail or the parking garage elevator are alternative ways to get between the plaza and Rio Grande Place.

Beginning on Monday, 15 parking spots on the upper level of the parking garage will be closed.

No full closures of the parking garage or its north entrance are scheduled as part of city offices construction. However, based on site conditions, there may be periodic full closures of the parking garage, according to the statement.

Any updates will be announced via the city new city offices NotifyMe email and text alerts. Sign up for notifications at cityofaspen.com/NotifyMe.

For more information, email to newcityoffices@cityofaspen.com, or log onto http://www.cityofaspen.com/newcityoffices.

The 24-hour hotline is 970-429-1793.