Woman arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-70 between Silt-New Castle

A 20-year-old woman faces several charges after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday evening along county roads and Interstate 70.

An arrest affidavit states Erica Janett Canas was arrested on felony charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer and second-degree trespassing on agricultural land. She also faces eight misdemeanors: criminal mischief, reckless driving, vehicular eluding, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, reckless endangerment, driving under cancellation/denied and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage.

Authorities were called to a “trespass in progress” at a bee farm outside of Silt around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to arrest records. A woman, later identified as Canas, was allegedly driving a midsize SUV in circles through the property.

Deputies approached Canas on foot. Canas, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant, accelerated in their direction, according to arrest records. At this time, an assisting deputy deployed a spike strip, after which Canas pulled an abrupt U-turn, drove quickly eastbound across the property and through a field.

Canas then drove through a fence and onto Garfield County Road 346, eventually pulling into a hotel parking lot on River Frontage Road, according to arrest records. Canas would then make it onto I-70, traveling between 85 to 110 mph eastbound with several deputies in pursuit.

At the I-70 New Castle exit, Canas made an abrupt turn onto the eastbound off-ramp at the last moment, disregarding a stop sign then heading southbound toward Garfield County Road 335. Driving between 65 to 75 mph in a 45 mph zone, Canas allegedly passed multiple vehicles over the double line.

Canas would lead authorities through the Apple Tree mobile home park and back onto C.R. 335, according to arrest records. Soon after, Canas drove over a deployed spike strip and managed to make it several car lengths before stopping.

Canas then attempted to evade authorities on foot. She was eventually tased “to attempt to prevent her from scaling the guard rail and potentially escaping by jumping into the Colorado River,” according to arrest records.

Apprehended, Canas was taken to Valley View Hospital around 7 p.m. While seated next to an arresting deputy in a hospital waiting room, Canas allegedly kicked the deputy in the groin and began running toward the front doors. The deputy gave chase and tackled Canas.

With the help of several assisting deputies, Canas was eventually taken to the Garfield County jail.