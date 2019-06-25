Wildlife officials urge people to stay away from does and fawns

Snowmass Village animal control closed a section of trail this week because of a doe and fawn using the area behind a condo complex.

David Krause / The Aspen Times

Now that more people are venturing into the backcountry, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding them to keep their hands off fawns and stay away from protective does.

This is the time of year that deer are giving birth to fawns. Does often stash their youngsters in tall grass while they are roaming nearby to feed. They do not abandon fawns.

“If you see a fawn, the mother is sure to be close by,” CPW said in a news release. “Do not approach a fawn and never pick one up.”

“Like any mother, a doe will protect her young, so be careful when you’re out walking in town or in a wild area,” said Heath Kehm, deputy manager for CPW’s Southwest Region.

A mother deer is very wary of people who get close to her young and the deer will sometimes attack. “The deer’s perception of a threat goes even higher when it sees a dog.” Dogs should be kept on a leash.

Snowmass Village animal control has been monitor a fawn and doe who are taking residents behind some condos off Woodbridge Road. They’ve closed a section of trail and have posted signs for people to avoid the area and leash their dogs.