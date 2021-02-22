White River National Forest seeks comments on aspen management project

The White River National Forest is seeking comments on a proposed aspen management project, which is designed to improve the health of aspen forests and wildlife habitat.

According to a release from the Forest Service, many aspen forests have experienced decline over the past few decades due to drought, insects and disease. Wildfire suppression has also allowed conifers to replace aspen forests in some areas. The aspen management project proposes using a combination of timber harvesting and prescribed fires to maintain and expand aspen stands in the White River National Forest.

The White River National Forest is 2.3 million acres and contains around 600,000 acres of aspen. Approximately 375,000 acres meet guidelines for where management would be considered under the proposal. Within this area, the project proposes various harvesting methods on up to 10,000 acres per decade and prescribed fire methods on an additional 10,000 acres per decade.

More information about the project proposal can be found at Bit.ly/3bs51Mv . Those who wish to comment may do so electronically at Bit.ly/3dAud63 . Comments must be received by April 20.