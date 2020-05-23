Where’s Your Aspen Times? Anywhere will do
Our weekly feature “Where’s Your Aspen Times?” has been a Sunday staple for a good two decades, but it has been impacted like everything else in this pandemic age. While we haven’t been receiving reader-submitted photographs of locals holding a copy of their Aspen Times in such far away places as Antarctica or Zambia, we’re accepting submissions of readers with their Aspen Times in other places — it could be your favorite fishing spot off Highway 82 or maybe a hiking trail in the Maroon Creek Valley. If hanging out at a local park — or even your living room couch — is your thing, we’ll take that, too. Be fun and creative, no matter where you are. Send your photographs, along with the names of those pictured and a photo credit, to rcarroll@aspentimes.com and look for them on page A3 of an upcoming Sunday Aspen Times.
