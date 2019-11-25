What’s the Big Deal: Woody Creek home lands $6 million

232 Wood Road, Woody Creek

Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $6 million

Date recorded: Nov. 20

Address: 232 Wood Road, Woody Creek

Buyer: Fifty Miles Inland LLC

Seller: War Chest Real Estate

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2008

Total heated area: 5,099 square feet

Lot size: 2 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $4,751,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $339,700

Property tax bill: $8,824.60