What’s the Big Deal: Woody Creek home lands $6 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $6 million
Date recorded: Nov. 20
Address: 232 Wood Road, Woody Creek
Buyer: Fifty Miles Inland LLC
Seller: War Chest Real Estate
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2008
Total heated area: 5,099 square feet
Lot size: 2 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $4,751,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $339,700
Property tax bill: $8,824.60
