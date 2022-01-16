What’s the Big Deal: West End home trades for $20 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $20 million
Date recorded: Jan. 14
Buyer: 875 Roaring Fork Road LLC
Seller: Estate of Stephen Marcus
Address: 875 Roaring Fork Road, Aspen
Neighborhood: West End
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1978; effective, 1998; last remodel, 2000
Total heated area: 3,936 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)
Lot size: 25,173 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $10,660,100
Assessor’s office assessed value: $762,200
Property tax bill: $27,045
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
