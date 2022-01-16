 What’s the Big Deal: West End home trades for $20 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: West End home trades for $20 million

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $20 million

Date recorded: Jan. 14

Buyer: 875 Roaring Fork Road LLC

Seller: Estate of Stephen Marcus


Address: 875 Roaring Fork Road, Aspen

Neighborhood: West End

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1978; effective, 1998; last remodel, 2000

Total heated area: 3,936 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot size: 25,173 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $10,660,100

Assessor’s office assessed value: $762,200

Property tax bill: $27,045

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

