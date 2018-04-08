 What’s the Big Deal: West End home sells for $7.25 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: West End home sells for $7.25 million

627 W. Smuggler St.

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $7.25 million

Date recorded: April 3

Address: 627 W. Smuggler St.

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: TMT Ventures

Seller: William Joy

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1998

Total heated area: 5,166 square feet

Lot size: 7,405 square feet

Property tax bill: $17,554.36