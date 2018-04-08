What’s the Big Deal: West End home sells for $7.25 million
April 8, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $7.25 million
Date recorded: April 3
Address: 627 W. Smuggler St.
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: TMT Ventures
Recommended Stories For You
Seller: William Joy
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1998
Total heated area: 5,166 square feet
Lot size: 7,405 square feet
Property tax bill: $17,554.36