 What’s the Big Deal: Vacant lot lands $450,000 | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Vacant lot lands $450,000

Lot 21, Lazy O Road, Snowmass
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $450,000

Date recorded: May 14

Address: Lot 21, Lazy O Road, Snowmass

Subdivision: Lazy O Ranch

Buyer: Suzanne and Douglas Bade

Seller: Francis P Chiaramonte Jr Trust

Property type: Vacant lot

Lot size: 2.82 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $650,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: $188,500

Property tax bill: $14,807.80

Worth noting: The $450,000 purchase price marks the first six-figure deal in this weekly feature’s history; others have been in the seven- and eight-figure ranges.

