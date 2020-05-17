What’s the Big Deal: Vacant lot lands $450,000
Price: $450,000
Date recorded: May 14
Address: Lot 21, Lazy O Road, Snowmass
Subdivision: Lazy O Ranch
Buyer: Suzanne and Douglas Bade
Seller: Francis P Chiaramonte Jr Trust
Property type: Vacant lot
Lot size: 2.82 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $650,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: $188,500
Property tax bill: $14,807.80
Worth noting: The $450,000 purchase price marks the first six-figure deal in this weekly feature’s history; others have been in the seven- and eight-figure ranges.
