What’s the Big Deal: Vacant Aspen lot sells for $5.5 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $5.5 million
Date recorded: May 26
Address: 40 Spruce Court, Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Neighborhood: Smuggler/Hunter Creek area
Buyer: 40 SPCT LLC
Seller: 40 Spruce LLC
Property type: Vacant
Lot size: 1.025 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $3.6 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $ 1,044,000
Property tax bill: $32,118
Worth noting: Property comes with rights to rights to build single-family-home with as much as 9,173 square feet of heated space and a 750-square-foot garage.
Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s Office, Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User