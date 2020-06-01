 What’s the Big Deal: Vacant Aspen lot sells for $5.5 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Vacant Aspen lot sells for $5.5 million

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $5.5 million

Date recorded: May 26

Address: 40 Spruce Court, Aspen

Neighborhood: Smuggler/Hunter Creek area

Buyer: 40 SPCT LLC

Seller: 40 Spruce LLC

Property type: Vacant

Lot size: 1.025 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $3.6 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $ 1,044,000

Property tax bill: $32,118

Worth noting: Property comes with rights to rights to build single-family-home with as much as 9,173 square feet of heated space and a 750-square-foot garage.

Source: Pitkin County Assessor’s Office, Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

