What’s the Big Deal: Undeveloped 100 acres in Snowmass sell for $4.9 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $4.9 million
Date recorded: April 27
Address: 6480 Lake Wildcat Road, Snowmass Village
Subdivision: Wildcat Ranch
Buyer: Aslan at Wildcat LLC
Seller: Perry Weitz
Property type: Vacant
Lot size: 100 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: $3 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $870,000
Property tax bill: $72,243
