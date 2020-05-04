 What’s the Big Deal: Undeveloped 100 acres in Snowmass sell for $4.9 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Undeveloped 100 acres in Snowmass sell for $4.9 million

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $4.9 million

Date recorded: April 27

Address: 6480 Lake Wildcat Road, Snowmass Village

Subdivision: Wildcat Ranch

Buyer: Aslan at Wildcat LLC

Seller: Perry Weitz

Property type: Vacant

Lot size: 100 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: $3 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $870,000

Property tax bill: $72,243

