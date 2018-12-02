What’s the Big Deal: Two Aspen homes sell for $13 million each
December 2, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $13 million
Date recorded: Nov. 27
Address: 230 Lake Ave.
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: 230 Aspen LLC
Recommended Stories For You
Seller: Eric Lloyd Costen Trust
Property type: Single-family home
Year built: 1990; remodeled in 2000
Total heated area: 5,361 square feet
Lot size: 10,882 square feet
Property tax bill: $26,151.84
Price: $13 million
Date recorded: Nov. 30
Address: 210 S. West End St., Aspen
Neighborhood: East Aspen
Buyer: West End Home LLC
Seller: Cheryl R Wyly, trustee; Cheryl R Wyly Trust
Property type: Multi-family; three residences
Year built: 1990; remodeled in 2000
Total heated area: 6,748 square feet
Lot size: 9,000 square feet
Property tax bill: $21,755.32
Trending In: Local
- Aspen’s housing board forces two to sell homes for breaking rules
- Skico to be audited for employees in years to come
- Huge crowd gathers in Vail to celebrate the life of Bindu Pomeroy
- Lake Christine Fire proved that actual threat can be greater than assessed threat
- Forest Service proposes project to help Basalt Mountain heal from Lake Christine Fire
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen’s housing board forces two to sell homes for breaking rules
- River Valley Ranch Golf Club headed into the rough
- Aspen Highlands opening day full of powder runs, bowl laps
- Charges filed in Maroon Creek crash involving 5 Aspen teens
- Federal regulators threaten to shut down rail line to Denver airport
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.