What’s the Big Deal: Two Aspen homes sell for $13 million each

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $13 million

Date recorded: Nov. 27

Address: 230 Lake Ave.

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: 230 Aspen LLC

Seller: Eric Lloyd Costen Trust

Property type: Single-family home

Year built: 1990; remodeled in 2000

Total heated area: 5,361 square feet

Lot size: 10,882 square feet

Property tax bill: $26,151.84

Price: $13 million

Date recorded: Nov. 30

Address: 210 S. West End St., Aspen

Neighborhood: East Aspen

Buyer: West End Home LLC

Seller: Cheryl R Wyly, trustee; Cheryl R Wyly Trust

Property type: Multi-family; three residences

Year built: 1990; remodeled in 2000

Total heated area: 6,748 square feet

Lot size: 9,000 square feet

Property tax bill: $21,755.32