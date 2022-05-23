 What’s the Big Deal: Trust sells Snowmass home for $9.75 million | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

What’s the Big Deal: Trust sells Snowmass home for $9.75 million

Local Local |

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $9.75 million

Date recorded: May 20

Buyer: Lane Christianson

Seller: CCS Children’s Trust


Address: 234 Bridge Lane, Snowmass Village

Neighborhood: Woodrun

Property type: Residential

Year built: actual, 1976; effective, 1990

Total heated area: 3,700 square feet

Lot size: 2/3 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $3,381,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: $234,980

Property tax bill: $12,163

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Business
See more