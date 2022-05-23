What’s the Big Deal: Trust sells Snowmass home for $9.75 million
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays and is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $9.75 million
Date recorded: May 20
Buyer: Lane Christianson
Seller: CCS Children’s Trust
Address: 234 Bridge Lane, Snowmass Village
Neighborhood: Woodrun
Property type: Residential
Year built: actual, 1976; effective, 1990
Total heated area: 3,700 square feet
Lot size: 2/3 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $3,381,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: $234,980
Property tax bill: $12,163
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
