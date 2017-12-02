What’s the Big Deal: Thomas Barrack Jr., close ally of Trump, buys Aspen home for $15.5 million
December 2, 2017
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Sundays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $15.5 million
Address: 277 Eagle Park Drive, Aspen
Neighborhood: Eagle Pines
Buyer: Thomas J. Barrack Jr.
Seller: Douglas Stuart Trustee, Woody Creek Trust
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1998
Total heated area: 10,859 square feet
Lot size: 3.94 acres
Property tax bill: $29,905.68
Worth noting: The buyer of the 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom house, Thomas Barrack Jr., was interviewed at The Aspen Institute in August in a talk titled "Insights into President Trump's Vision for the Nation." The founder and CEO of Colony Capital, Barrack Jr., a close friend of Trump's, also spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland and was the chairman of the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee.