 What’s the Big Deal: Spring St. home nets $11.5M | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Spring St. home nets $11.5M

Local | October 14, 2019

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 4:30 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $11.5 million

Date recorded: Oct. 11

Address: 390 N. Spring St., Aspen

Neighborhood: East Aspen

Buyer: 390 N. Spring St. LLC

Seller: Seymour Family Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1996

Total heated area: 4,710 square feet

Lot size: 32,670 square feet

Property tax bill: $17,828

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more