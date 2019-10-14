What’s the Big Deal: Spring St. home nets $11.5M
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 4:30 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $11.5 million
Date recorded: Oct. 11
Address: 390 N. Spring St., Aspen
Neighborhood: East Aspen
Buyer: 390 N. Spring St. LLC
Seller: Seymour Family Trust
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1996
Total heated area: 4,710 square feet
Lot size: 32,670 square feet
Property tax bill: $17,828
