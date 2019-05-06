What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Village homes sell for $8.25 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $8.25 million
Date recorded: April 30
Address: 270 Spruce Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village
Neighborhood: Pines (East Village)
Buyer: 270 Spruce Ridge Lane LLC
Seller: WB 270 Spruce Ridge LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 5,478 square feet
Lot size: 1.45 acres
Property tax bill: $16,422
