 What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Village homes sell for $8.25 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Village homes sell for $8.25 million

Local | May 6, 2019

House with dollar icon
Getty Images/iStockphoto | iStockphoto

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $8.25 million

Date recorded: April 30

Address: 270 Spruce Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village

Neighborhood: Pines (East Village)

Buyer: 270 Spruce Ridge Lane LLC

Seller: WB 270 Spruce Ridge LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 5,478 square feet

Lot size: 1.45 acres

Property tax bill: $16,422

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more