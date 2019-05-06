What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass Village homes sell for $8.25 million

House with dollar icon

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $8.25 million

Date recorded: April 30

Address: 270 Spruce Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village

Neighborhood: Pines (East Village)

Buyer: 270 Spruce Ridge Lane LLC

Seller: WB 270 Spruce Ridge LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 5,478 square feet

Lot size: 1.45 acres

Property tax bill: $16,422