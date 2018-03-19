 What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home sells for $3.86 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home sells for $3.86 million

Staff report

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $3.86 million

Date recorded: March 15

Address: 1364 Horse Ranch Drive, Snowmass Village

Buyer: Barbara Eskridge Trust

Seller: Scott H. Sigler

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1995

Total heated area: 4,905 square feet

Lot size: 78,327 square feet

Property tax bill: $13,180.68