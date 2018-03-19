What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home sells for $3.86 million
March 19, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $3.86 million
Date recorded: March 15
Address: 1364 Horse Ranch Drive, Snowmass Village
Buyer: Barbara Eskridge Trust
Seller: Scott H. Sigler
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1995
Total heated area: 4,905 square feet
Lot size: 78,327 square feet
Property tax bill: $13,180.68
