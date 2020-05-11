What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home lands nearly $2 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $1,919,000
Date recorded: May 6
Address: 104 Wild Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village
Buyer: 145VBU24 LLC
Seller: Sea Colors Trust
Property type: Residential
Year built: 1978, actual; 2000, effective
Total heated area: 2,452 square feet
Lot size: 17,486 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $1,757,900
Assessor’s office assessed value: $125,690
Property tax bill: $5,967
