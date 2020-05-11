 What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home lands nearly $2 million | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass home lands nearly $2 million

104 Wild Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $1,919,000

Date recorded: May 6

Address: 104 Wild Ridge Lane, Snowmass Village

Buyer: 145VBU24 LLC

Seller: Sea Colors Trust

Property type: Residential

Year built: 1978, actual; 2000, effective

Total heated area: 2,452 square feet

Lot size: 17,486 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $1,757,900

Assessor’s office assessed value: $125,690

Property tax bill: $5,967

