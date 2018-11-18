What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass condo sale nears $3.8 million

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $3.775 million

Date recorded: Nov. 15

Address: 610 Streamside Court, Snowmass Village

Subdivision: Owl Creek Homes Phase VII

Buyer: CJCA Holdings LLC

Recommended Stories For You

Seller: David Barnes trustee, David Barnes Trust

Property type: Condominium

Year built: 1998

Livable space: 3,862 square feet

Property tax bill: $13,171.28