What’s the Big Deal: Snowmass condo sale nears $3.8 million
November 18, 2018
Price: $3.775 million
Date recorded: Nov. 15
Address: 610 Streamside Court, Snowmass Village
Subdivision: Owl Creek Homes Phase VII
Buyer: CJCA Holdings LLC
Seller: David Barnes trustee, David Barnes Trust
Property type: Condominium
Year built: 1998
Livable space: 3,862 square feet
Property tax bill: $13,171.28
