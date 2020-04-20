What’s the Big Deal: ‘Rockstar’ drops $12.5 million on West End home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs every Monday and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Price: $12,537,500
Date recorded: April 17
Address: 610 W. Hallam St.
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: Rockstar West LLC
Seller: Bray Family Trust
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: effective, 2010; actual, 1888
Total heated area: 4,773 square feet
Lot size: 5,250 square feet
Assessor’s office actual value: $9,301,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: $665,020
Property tax bill: $23,759.16
