What’s the Big Deal: ‘Rockstar’ drops $12.5 million on West End home

610 W. Hallam St., Aspen
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs every Monday and is based on the week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Price: $12,537,500

Date recorded: April 17

Address: 610 W. Hallam St.

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: Rockstar West LLC

Seller: Bray Family Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: effective, 2010; actual, 1888

Total heated area: 4,773 square feet

Lot size: 5,250 square feet

Assessor’s office actual value: $9,301,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: $665,020

Property tax bill: $23,759.16

