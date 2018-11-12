What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain property fetches $14.675 million
November 12, 2018
Price: $14.675 million
Date recorded: Nov. 8
Address: 848 Willoughby Rd.
Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain
Buyer: Pitkin County Holdings LLC
Seller: 848 Willoughby LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 1990
Living area: 2,814 square feet
Lot size: 1.06 acres
Property tax bill: $13,231.04
Worth noting: By acquiring the same home for $12.1 million April 9, the seller walked away with $2.575 million more than it paid for the property. The current owner has rights to build a new home over 10,000 square feet on the newly purchased land.
