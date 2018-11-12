What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain property fetches $14.675 million

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $14.675 million

Date recorded: Nov. 8

Address: 848 Willoughby Rd.

Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain

Buyer: Pitkin County Holdings LLC

Seller: 848 Willoughby LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1990

Living area: 2,814 square feet

Lot size: 1.06 acres

Property tax bill: $13,231.04

Worth noting: By acquiring the same home for $12.1 million April 9, the seller walked away with $2.575 million more than it paid for the property. The current owner has rights to build a new home over 10,000 square feet on the newly purchased land.