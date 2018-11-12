 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain property fetches $14.675 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain property fetches $14.675 million

Pitkin County Assessor's Office

The entrance to 848 Willoughby Road.

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $14.675 million

Date recorded: Nov. 8

Address: 848 Willoughby Rd.

Subdivision: Pitkin Green, Red Mountain

Buyer: Pitkin County Holdings LLC

Recommended Stories For You

Seller: 848 Willoughby LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 1990

Living area: 2,814 square feet

Lot size: 1.06 acres

Property tax bill: $13,231.04

Worth noting: By acquiring the same home for $12.1 million April 9, the seller walked away with $2.575 million more than it paid for the property. The current owner has rights to build a new home over 10,000 square feet on the newly purchased land.