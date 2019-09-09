 What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home scooped up for $11.26 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home scooped up for $11.26 million

Local | September 9, 2019
863 Hunter Creek Road
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $11.26 million

Date recorded: Sept. 3

Address: 863 Hunter Creek Road

Neighborhood: Red Mountain

Buyer: Sexton Investments LLC

Seller: Thunder 863 LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2002

Total heated area: 7,225 square feet

Lot size: 30,511 square feet

Property tax bill: $21,813

