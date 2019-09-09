What’s the Big Deal: Red Mountain home scooped up for $11.26 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $11.26 million
Date recorded: Sept. 3
Address: 863 Hunter Creek Road
Neighborhood: Red Mountain
Buyer: Sexton Investments LLC
Seller: Thunder 863 LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2002
Total heated area: 7,225 square feet
Lot size: 30,511 square feet
Property tax bill: $21,813
