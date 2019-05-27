 What’s the Big Deal: Owl Creek estate nets $21.2 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Owl Creek estate nets $21.2 million

Local | May 27, 2019

1500 Owl Creek Ranch Road, Snowmass Village
Pitkin County Assessor’s Office

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $21.2 million

Date recorded: May 23

Address: 1500 Owl Creek Ranch Road, Snowmass Village

Subdivision: Owl Creek Ranch

Buyer: Giancarlo Trust

Seller: Owl Creek Ventures LLC

Property type: Residential and agricultural

Year built: 1994, actual; 2016, effective

Total heated area: 11,722 square feet

Lot size: 80.7 acres

Property tax bill: $47,721

