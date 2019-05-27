What’s the Big Deal: Owl Creek estate nets $21.2 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $21.2 million
Date recorded: May 23
Address: 1500 Owl Creek Ranch Road, Snowmass Village
Subdivision: Owl Creek Ranch
Buyer: Giancarlo Trust
Seller: Owl Creek Ventures LLC
Property type: Residential and agricultural
Year built: 1994, actual; 2016, effective
Total heated area: 11,722 square feet
Lot size: 80.7 acres
Property tax bill: $47,721
