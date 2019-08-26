 What’s the Big Deal: Over $6 million for Woody Creek home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Over $6 million for Woody Creek home

Local | August 26, 2019

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.05 million

Date recorded: Aug. 20

Address: 6067 Woody Creek Road

Buyer: Aben Gremal LLC

Seller: Apex Bank

Property type: Residential

Year built: 2006

Total heated area: 7,307 square feet

Lot size: 14.7 acres

Property tax bill: $15,214

