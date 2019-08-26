What’s the Big Deal: Over $6 million for Woody Creek home
Price: $6.05 million
Date recorded: Aug. 20
Address: 6067 Woody Creek Road
Buyer: Aben Gremal LLC
Seller: Apex Bank
Property type: Residential
Year built: 2006
Total heated area: 7,307 square feet
Lot size: 14.7 acres
Property tax bill: $15,214
