What’s the Big Deal: Old Snowmass ranch, home fetch $11.5 million
April 15, 2018
Price: $11.5 million
Date recorded: April 13
Address: 1900 Snowmass Creek Road, Old Snowmass
Subdivision: Twin Creeks Ranch
Buyer: 1900 Snowmass LLC
Seller: Lucy Danis Trust
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2001, remodeled in 2007
Total heated area: 5,004 square feet
Lot size: 24.34 acres
Property tax bill: $20,039.68
