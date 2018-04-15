 What’s the Big Deal: Old Snowmass ranch, home fetch $11.5 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Old Snowmass ranch, home fetch $11.5 million

Pitkin County Assessor's Office

1900 Snowmass Creek Road, Old Snowmass

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $11.5 million

Date recorded: April 13

Address: 1900 Snowmass Creek Road, Old Snowmass

Subdivision: Twin Creeks Ranch

Buyer: 1900 Snowmass LLC

Recommended Stories For You

Seller: Lucy Danis Trust

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2001, remodeled in 2007

Total heated area: 5,004 square feet

Lot size: 24.34 acres

Property tax bill: $20,039.68