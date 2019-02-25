What’s the Big Deal: Obermeyer Place condo fetches $4.55M
February 25, 2019
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $4.55 million
Date recorded: Tuesday
Address: 101 N. Spring St., Aspen
Subdivision: Obermeyer Place
Buyer: Spring Street 304 LLC
Seller: Stanford and Pamela Atwood trusts
Property type: Condo
Year built: 2006
Total heated area: 2,069 square feet
Property tax bill: $9,173.96
