What’s the Big Deal: Obermeyer Place condo fetches $4.55M

Price: $4.55 million

Date recorded: Tuesday

Address: 101 N. Spring St., Aspen

Subdivision: Obermeyer Place

Buyer: Spring Street 304 LLC

Seller: Stanford and Pamela Atwood trusts

Property type: Condo

Year built: 2006

Total heated area: 2,069 square feet

Property tax bill: $9,173.96