What’s the Big Deal: New Aspen home fetches $13.3 million
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $13.3 million
Date recorded: Aug. 7
Address: 440 S. Riverside Ave., Aspen
Buyer: ACAT I LLC; ACAT II LLC
Seller: 400 Riverside Avenue LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 5,498 square feet
Lot size: 6,087 square feet
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Local