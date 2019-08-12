 What’s the Big Deal: New Aspen home fetches $13.3 million | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: New Aspen home fetches $13.3 million

Local | August 12, 2019

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $13.3 million

Date recorded: Aug. 7

Address: 440 S. Riverside Ave., Aspen

Buyer: ACAT I LLC; ACAT II LLC

Seller: 400 Riverside Avenue LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 5,498 square feet

Lot size: 6,087 square feet

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local
See more