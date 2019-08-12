What’s the Big Deal: New Aspen home fetches $13.3 million

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $13.3 million

Date recorded: Aug. 7

Address: 440 S. Riverside Ave., Aspen

Buyer: ACAT I LLC; ACAT II LLC

Seller: 400 Riverside Avenue LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 5,498 square feet

Lot size: 6,087 square feet