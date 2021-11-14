 What’s the Big Deal: Neighboring Maroon Creek properties sell for $20M plus | AspenTimes.com
What’s the Big Deal: Neighboring Maroon Creek properties sell for $20M plus

What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

1470 Tiehack Road (Pitkin County Assessor’s Office)

Price: $20.875 million (combination of separate $6 million and $14.875 million sales of neighboring properties to same buyer)

Date recorded: Nov. 9

Buyer: 1470 Tiehack LLC

Seller: Bowden Homes Equity Fund X KKC


Address: 1470 and 1472 Tiehack Road

Neighborhood: Maroon Creek Club

Property type: Residential

Year built: 1470 Tiehack, 2000

Total heated area: 1470 Tiehack, 10,861 square feet; 1472 Tiehack, undeveloped

Lot size: 1470 Tiehack, 2.4 acres; 1472 Tiehack, 3.8 acres

Assessor’s office actual value: 1470 Tiehack, $13,164,100.00; 1472 Tiehack, $4,500,000

Assessor’s office assessed value: 1470 Tiehack, $941,230; 1472 Tiehack, $321,750

Property tax bill: 1470 Tiehack, $26,853.40; 1472 Tiehack, $10,303.16

Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County

 

