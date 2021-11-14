What’s the Big Deal: Neighboring Maroon Creek properties sell for $20M plus
What’s the Big Deal runs Mondays is based on the prior week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $20.875 million (combination of separate $6 million and $14.875 million sales of neighboring properties to same buyer)
Date recorded: Nov. 9
Buyer: 1470 Tiehack LLC
Seller: Bowden Homes Equity Fund X KKC
Address: 1470 and 1472 Tiehack Road
Neighborhood: Maroon Creek Club
Property type: Residential
Year built: 1470 Tiehack, 2000
Total heated area: 1470 Tiehack, 10,861 square feet; 1472 Tiehack, undeveloped
Lot size: 1470 Tiehack, 2.4 acres; 1472 Tiehack, 3.8 acres
Assessor’s office actual value: 1470 Tiehack, $13,164,100.00; 1472 Tiehack, $4,500,000
Assessor’s office assessed value: 1470 Tiehack, $941,230; 1472 Tiehack, $321,750
Property tax bill: 1470 Tiehack, $26,853.40; 1472 Tiehack, $10,303.16
Source: Assessor’s Office and Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Pitkin County
Hotel Denver, another Glenwood lodge sold to Aspen-based hospitality investor
Closing took place Nov. 9 on the sale of the Hotel Denver in downtown Glenwood Springs for $15 million to Aspen investor Tony Sherman, who owns Terrapin Investments. Sherman also purchased the Hotel Glenwood Springs, located at the base of the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park tram, for $9 million.