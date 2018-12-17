What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $9M for West End townhome in Aspen

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $8.995 million

Date recorded: Dec. 13

Address: 203 N. Monarch St.

Neighborhood: West End

Buyer: MC2 Partners LLC

Recommended Stories For You

Seller: 232 Bleeker LLC

Property type: Townhome

Year built: 2018

Total heated area: 3,411 square feet