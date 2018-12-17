What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $9M for West End townhome in Aspen
December 17, 2018
"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $8.995 million
Date recorded: Dec. 13
Address: 203 N. Monarch St.
Neighborhood: West End
Buyer: MC2 Partners LLC
Seller: 232 Bleeker LLC
Property type: Townhome
Year built: 2018
Total heated area: 3,411 square feet
