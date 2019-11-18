What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $9 million for Highlands home
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the previous week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.
Price: $8,960,141
Date recorded: Oct. 15
Address: 460 Thunderbowl Lane
Neighborhood: Aspen Highlands
Buyer: THSMLI LLC
Seller: Thunderbowl LLLP
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2002
Total heated area: 8,379 square feet
Lot size: .95 acre
Assessor’s office actual value: $9 million
Assessor’s office assessed value: $643,500
Property tax bill: $46,824
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Mountain Rescue Aspen will host workshop on staying safe on backcountry ski tours
Mountain Rescue Aspen is expanding its education efforts to try to keep people safe in the backcountry during winters and summers. It will host a workshop on Dec. 8 titled, “How to Plan a Backcountry Tour.”