 What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $9 million for Highlands home | AspenTimes.com

What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $9 million for Highlands home

Local | November 18, 2019

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the previous week’s most expensive property transaction recorded in the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Price: $8,960,141

Date recorded: Oct. 15

Address: 460 Thunderbowl Lane

Neighborhood: Aspen Highlands

Buyer: THSMLI LLC

Seller: Thunderbowl LLLP

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2002

Total heated area: 8,379 square feet

Lot size: .95 acre

Assessor’s office actual value: $9 million

Assessor’s office assessed value: $643,500

Property tax bill: $46,824

