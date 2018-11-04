What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $5 million for Aspen home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $4.975 million

Date recorded: Oct. 29

Address: 387 Silverlode Drive, Aspen

Buyer: Sawyer Trust

Seller: Jack Earnest

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2005; 2007 remodel

Total heated area: 4,288 square feet

Lot size: 14,814 square feet

Property tax bill: $11,389.08

Noteworthy: Last sold for $3.51 million in December 2013