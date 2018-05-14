What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $13.8 million for Aspen home

"What's the Big Deal?" runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $13.771 million

Date recorded: May 11

Address: 1118 E. Waters Ave., Aspen

Subdivision: Calderwood

Buyer: 1118 Waters Avenue LLC

Recommended Stories For You

Seller: KMOSC LLC

Property type: Single-family residential

Year built: 2015

Total heated area: 5,829 square feet

Lot size: 9,016 square feet

Property tax bill: $30,860

Worth noting: Most recently listed as $16.1 million, the Will Bruder-designed home comes with 5 beds and 61/2 baths and is located three blocks from Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain.