What’s the Big Deal: Nearly $13.8 million for Aspen home
May 14, 2018
Price: $13.771 million
Date recorded: May 11
Address: 1118 E. Waters Ave., Aspen
Subdivision: Calderwood
Buyer: 1118 Waters Avenue LLC
Seller: KMOSC LLC
Property type: Single-family residential
Year built: 2015
Total heated area: 5,829 square feet
Lot size: 9,016 square feet
Property tax bill: $30,860
Worth noting: Most recently listed as $16.1 million, the Will Bruder-designed home comes with 5 beds and 61/2 baths and is located three blocks from Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain.
