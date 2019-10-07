What’s the Big Deal: Maroon Creek Club home sells for $6.8M
“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.
Price: $6.825 million
Date recorded: Oct. 4
Address: 285 Pfister Drive, Aspen
Neighborhood: Maroon Creek Club
Buyer: Pfister 285
Seller: Dixon and Carol Doll Trust
Property type: Residential
Year built: Actual, 1998
Total heated area: 8,673 square
Lot size: 23,847 square feet
Property tax bill: $19,093
