What’s the Big Deal: Maroon Creek Club home sells for $6.8M

“What’s the Big Deal?” runs Mondays and is based on the most expensive property transaction recorded in Pitkin County through 3 p.m. each Friday.

Price: $6.825 million

Date recorded: Oct. 4

Address: 285 Pfister Drive, Aspen

Neighborhood: Maroon Creek Club

Buyer: Pfister 285

Seller: Dixon and Carol Doll Trust

Property type: Residential

Year built: Actual, 1998

Total heated area: 8,673 square

Lot size: 23,847 square feet

Property tax bill: $19,093